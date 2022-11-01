Not Available

Stefek and his older sister Elka are the main characters of this film - and from what the opening line states (the director dedicates the film to his older sister) its possible that the film is 'semi-autobiographical'. Their relationship almost borders on mother and son as Elka says to Steffek, she is 'both Mom and Dad' to him, and that is what the movie mostly revolves around – the antics of young Steffek and how Elka does her best to watch out for him, and balance that job with the one she has at a restaurant and another job that she is desperately trying to win in a big firm in that small town.