Captain Glenn Edwards's plane crashes over the mysterious Amarok Crater. When the government covers up his disappearance, Glenn's fiancée, Samantha, assembles a ragtag team of misfits to find out what really happened. They are horrified to discover bizarre creatures created by the rays of a radioactive meteor. But not even these monstrosities can prepare them for Triclops, a 50-ft tall, three-eyed behemoth who rules this lost world with an iron fist. Samantha believes that the colossal beast is really her missing lover, mutated beyond human comprehension. Her affection may be tragically misplaced, however, when the monster picks the beautiful girl for his next dinner...