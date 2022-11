Not Available

Through The Storm is a majestic animated experience from Irish CG animator Fred Burdy. The bold storyline is about Alice confronting a Banshee when she is told about her husband’s death at sea. Baffled, Alice catches the Banshee’s magical necklace and forces her to travel together to the Otherworld, where Alice hopes to bring her husband back from the dead. But the Banshee, intrigued and amused by the human’s unusual behavior, has other plans.