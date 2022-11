Not Available

Three live concerts by Japaneses music sensation Babymetal from their 2015 shows in Japan. First is their January 10tth "Legend 2015 - New Year Kitsune Festival " show at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama City. Then the June 21st "Babymetal World Tour 2015" show at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba city. Last is the December 13th "Babymetal World Tour 2015 in Japan - The Final Chapter of Trilogy" show at the Yokohama Arena.