Our feelings, our choices, even our death wander on the web like options, like ghosts. For the time of a last train journey, for the time of a love chat, a deadly chat, or an unlikely casting, three generations will try to definitively wrest from virtual nomadism, to put an end to self-exile that undo our lives... Between Rotterdam and Tourcoing, diving in the Flatlands, tenuous and fragile...