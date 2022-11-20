Trimurti Ka Insaaf

Not Available

Ajith is a straight forward young man who leads a happy life with his parents and younger sister. He happens to meet the heroine Sada and both fall for one another. Ajith’s sister is pregnant and at the time of delivery, he takes her to a hospital. The doc there expects bribe but when it is not forthcoming, neglects his duty because of which Ajith’s sister dies. Ajith comes to know that this is not the first instance in the hospital and the doctor is none other than Riyaz Khan’s brother. When he goes out to get him, Riyaz Khan and his father do all that they can to protect this guy from Ajith. That is where the action part of the movie takes off. How Ajith gets his revenge on the people responsible for his sisters death is the movies climax.