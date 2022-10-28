As fall approaches in Detroit - A single mother's new job has significant consequences for her young family. For her eldest son - Trinidad it means he is now being asked to step up and look after his siblings. The film begins at a crisis point, Trinidad has run away just before his mother goes to work. As he criss-crosses the city Trinidad searches for scraps of metal amongst the detritus of abandoned houses. It becomes apparent that without the support of those around him he will flounder, finally a neighbor offers him a simple job. One that reveals the choices Trinidad can still make for himself, and through which he can express his individual understanding and sense of the decaying world around him.
