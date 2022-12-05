Trinity Collection

Not Available

They Call Me Trinity was released just before Christmas in 1970 in Italy. The film was popular abroad, such as in Spain where it out grossed all previous Italian Westerns except For A Few Dollars More. The film was released in the United States and United Kingdom in 1971. As of 2004, They Call Me Trinity was the 22nd most successful Italian film, one position below The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Following the popularity of the film, derivative films were released such as Two Sons of Trinity and the Carambola series which featured Spencer and Hill lookalikes Michael Coby and Paul L. Smith. Other films also started with the They Call Me... title, including They Call Me Hallelujah, They Call Me Cemetery, and They Call Me Holy Ghost. An official sequel was released as Trinity Is Still My Name, which was even more successful than They Call Me Trinity.