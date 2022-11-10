1972

Trinity is Still My Name

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 19th, 1972

Studio

West Film

A couple of two-bit thieving brothers try and keep a promise to their dying father: stick together and become successful outlaws. Bambino reluctantly agrees to show younger Trinity the ropes, but their gentle demeanors tend to diminish their haul by repeatedly helping the selfsame family they initially held up. Fun ensues in town and at the local Spanish mission where they are taken for federal agents, mistakenly so identified by Trinity's young love interest, daughter of the aforementioned family.

Cast

Terence HillTrinity
Bud SpencerBambino
Yanti SomerTrinity's girl
Enzo TarascioSheriff
Harry Carey, Jr.The Father
Pupo De LucaOlder monk

