Trio Penjelajah Dunia

Not Available

The film is featuring puppets as "Si Unyil" series on television. Three elementary school age children, Tobi, Andi and Icha, love playing in their genius grandfather's laboratory. One of the grandfather’s work was a world explorer vehicle, which can bring passengers to go to where they want in a blink of an eye. After going through the coil of time, they are stranded on a deserted hilly island. It turns out that there were four criminal gang making fake dollars. Feared that their action uncovered, the criminals try to get rid of the three brothers. The film also uses balloons containing words (as in comics) to intensify pain or suffering of the actors. In many scenes there are also dolls that have mouth motion. The motion of the hands and head dolls was conducted ​​by hands.