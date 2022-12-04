Not Available

Trip to Paris

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    "Trip to Paris" is a story of complex relations between young prisoners of Kolpino Penal colony and the administration and the guard, based on a true story, shot with the strong documental influence. This is a story about a teenage boy, who’s about to go for parole and leave the colony. He wants to get back to his normal life and family. But no one is waiting for him and no one is coming for him. Administration, inmates and workers know about it. But Max believes that his mother will wait for him at the gates of the prison. This story is about growing old, accepting unpleasant truth, about help, understanding and faith.

    Cast

