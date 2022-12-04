Not Available

"Trip to Paris" is a story of complex relations between young prisoners of Kolpino Penal colony and the administration and the guard, based on a true story, shot with the strong documental influence. This is a story about a teenage boy, who’s about to go for parole and leave the colony. He wants to get back to his normal life and family. But no one is waiting for him and no one is coming for him. Administration, inmates and workers know about it. But Max believes that his mother will wait for him at the gates of the prison. This story is about growing old, accepting unpleasant truth, about help, understanding and faith.