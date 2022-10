Not Available

Celebrating its 21st year, triple j spent Australia Day counting down the best songs of 2013 in another massive Hottest 100. A huge 1,492,619 votes were cast by 173,658 music fans, and over 5,700 Hottest 100 parties were held around the world, making triple j’s Hottest 100 the world’s biggest musical democracy. In the end it was Melbourne artist Vance Joy’s song ‘Riptide’ which won the hearts of triple j listeners, who crowned it #1 in 2013’s Hottest 100.