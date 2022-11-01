Tripping Forward

Not Available

.Ford Coleman is a struggling actor in Hollywood who fears never achieving fame other then appearing in local TV commercials. After over a year living in L.A., Ford is broke and in danger of being evicted from his apartment. His slacker roommate Tripp, who has given up his music career out of hopelessness, convinces Tripp to become a drug dealer to buy and sell cocaine to supermodels as their extra income, which brings both Ford and Tripp into danger as they venture into the Los Angeles underworld which also puts a risk on Ford's budding romance with Gwen, a struggling actress herself unaware of Ford's secret arrangement with Tripp.