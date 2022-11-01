Not Available

Set in the midst of Goa's sprawling rain drenched landscape, Tripping on a Bicycle is a heartwarming story that brings to life the trials and errors of two Buddhist monks struggling to let go. Living a modest life in a remote Goan village, Dorje and Jamyang reside together with Sir Albatross Sinclair, the goat, and Mildred, the buffalo, for company. A law unto himself, Dorje has not spoken to his parents back in England for the last seven years. He keeps himself busy by offering astute advise as a local Chaplain and surveying Jamyang's progress on the sewing machine stitching habits for Catholic nuns, their primary source of livelihood. Jamyang, on the other hand, is haunted by nightmares of his upcoming court case that decides the custody of his eight year old daughter. Their fairly nondescript existence is propelled into action when their close neighbor has a terrible fall and is in desperate need of an operation.