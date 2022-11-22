Triptosane

Not Available

Rupert Graham (J Paul Nicholas) never much questioned his existence. His life was a pragmatic, 3D reality one where day to day work ruled and big dreams were long dead. There was no point in looking upward or inward. It was all in front of your face. But when his Shaman grandfather (Victor Pagan) dies, Rupert begins to have odd dreams, visions, odd synchronicities. His psychiatrist (JIm Lavin) tells him they are a problem and they attempt to medicate it all away. Until he meets psychedelic researcher Dr. Ken Rennet who tells him to embrace it all. Rupert sets off on a inward journey and must struggle between the fear and the wonder (and the sabotaging efforts of Dr Rennet's egomaniac computer A.I., Syd (voiced by Trace Beaulieu of Mystery Science Theatre 3000, Cinematic Titanic) It becomes a race between pharmaceutical dependence and psychedelic sanity.