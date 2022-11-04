Not Available

In describing the basis for TRIPTYCH IN FOUR PARTS, artist Lawrence Jordan writes, "Part one is the Portrait of a North Beach artist, John Reed. Part two and three take place in the desert of the Southwestern United States and Mexico, where I went in quest of, and found, the natural habitat of the peyote cactus. I watched this sacred plant cut and dried for the Indians of the Native American Church. I consumed peyote on numerous occasions. In later years when I red Castineda’s books on the teachings on Don Juan I realized that Mescalito was not a figment of Don Juan’s imagination, and that there is a spirit world whether we like it or not. Part four is a document of the time, and exemplifies the poetry that was in me at that time."