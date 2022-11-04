Not Available

Triptych in Four Parts

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In describing the basis for TRIPTYCH IN FOUR PARTS, artist Lawrence Jordan writes, "Part one is the Portrait of a North Beach artist, John Reed. Part two and three take place in the desert of the Southwestern United States and Mexico, where I went in quest of, and found, the natural habitat of the peyote cactus. I watched this sacred plant cut and dried for the Indians of the Native American Church. I consumed peyote on numerous occasions. In later years when I red Castineda’s books on the teachings on Don Juan I realized that Mescalito was not a figment of Don Juan’s imagination, and that there is a spirit world whether we like it or not. Part four is a document of the time, and exemplifies the poetry that was in me at that time."

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images