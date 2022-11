Not Available

Who's afraid of giants and dragons when you've got love and a couple of magical mischief-makers on your side? In a magical land, the brave knight Tristan and the beautiful Princess Isolde meet and fall in love. The evil schemes of envious Baron Ganelon threaten their love, but they'll get by with a little help from their friends-the wiley, wood-sprite Puck and a feisty fairy called Teazle.