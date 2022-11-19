Tristan Taormino\'s Expert Guide to Anal Sex

Not Available

Village Voice Columnist and anal sex expert Tristan Taormino leads a group of couples in a class in the anatomy, tips, and techniques of anal pleasure. She welcomes her co-hosts Lorelei and Ariel who demonstrate various techniques for the crowd as Tristan narrates what they are doing; workshop participants watch and ask question. We meet Ricki and Marco, who talk about their experiences with anal sex and share their favorite positions, techniques, and tricks for maximum pleasure. Next, we meet Adrianna and Manuel, an experienced young couple with a vast range of anal knowhow who are also eager to demonstrate their anal style. All in all, it's an educational introduction to the most intimate of erotic acts, demonstrated by those who truly know, and narrated by one of our nation's leading sexual experts, Tristan Taormino. Learn, enjoy and experience anal pleasure, by experts.