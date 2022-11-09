Tristan Taormino's Expert Guide to Female Ejaculation

Not Available

Do you want to learn to squirt or help your partner do it? Renowned sex expert Tristan Taormino dispels myths and shares important information about the wonders of female ejaculation in this educational video meant to both inform, entertain, and inspire. From anatomy and preparation to external stimulation and penetration techniques, she'll show you the ins and outs of this unique form of female pleasure. Then watch and learn as four couples explicitly share their advice and demonstrate techniques, positions, and tricks to help you embrace and master female ejaculation. You'll learn about finding and stimulating the G-spot, the best toys from stainless steel dildos to silicone vibrators, positions for easier female ejaculation, how to make yourself or someone else ejaculate, and how to have a squirting orgasm. Dive into this fascinating element of female sexuality with experts to guide you all the way! Written, Directed, and Hosted by Tristan Taormino !