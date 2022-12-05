Tristan Taormino's Ultimate Guide to Anal Sex for Women

Not Available

Author Tristan Taormino meets her match when she approaches John "Buttman" Stagliano to produce the video of her best-selling book. Buttman challenges Tristan to pop Ruby's anal cherry to earn his support, and she does-- right in his office! When Tristan invites her favorite porn stars to an anal sex workshop, Buttman's camera captures an incredible mix of true confessions and intense escapades. With an enema workshop, lots of butt-licking, butt-fucking, butt-sucking, and dildo action, the day ends with an eight-person anal gang-bang! When the pros get their hands on their teacher and each other, what follows is a wild orgy with no holds barred!