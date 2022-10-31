Not Available

Of all operas, perhaps the one that least needs ingenious extra musical assistance is 'Tristan', this aurally erotic work that speaks so vividly to the listener's inner eye. Wagner's score is simply more illustrative and sensuously pictorial than any series of stage pictures could be. This production with the Deutsche Oper Berlin stars Rene Kollo and Gweneth Jones in the title roles. This program represents a historical milestone and document of the highest value in the reception of Richard Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde.' Deutsche Oper Berlin live at the NHK Hall, Tokyo, 1993.