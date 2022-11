Not Available

Bertrand de Billy conducts the Symphony Orchestra and Chorus of Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu in this lavish production of Wagner's opera about an Irish princess and her passionate relationship with Tristan, her guardian knight. Furious with him for a perceived betrayal, Isolde plots to poison herself and Tristan, but the couple mistakenly drinks a love potion instead. John Treleaven and Deborah Polaski star in the title roles.