Triumph: A Night of Triumph: Live 1987

Triumph's blistering high voltage show explodes on the screen LIVE, captured at their electrifying best at Metro Centre Arena in Halifax on January 16, 1987. Canada's Rock N' Roll Machine takes it to the limit in this powerhouse performance, remixed in thundering Dolby Digital & DTS 5.1 surround sound. Fasten your seatbelts as Canada's arena rock heavyweights power up with spectacular lighting, laser & pyrotechnic effects, shaking the foundations like no one before them...SETLIST: Tears in the Rain Somebody's Out There Allied Forces Lay It On The Line Midsummer's Daydream Follow Your Heart Take A Stand Magic Power Rock N' Roll Machine Spellbound Rocky Mountain Way Fight the Good Fight