Not Available

Triumph of the Ten Gladiators

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Unicité

The ten gladiators are hired to travel to Arbela, a small country on the outskirts of the Roman Empire to learn if Parthia is planning to war with Rome. Upon arriving, the heroes decide to kidnap the beautiful Parthian queen and spirit her to Syria to serve as a hostage.

Cast

Dan VadisRoccia
Helga LinéQueen Moluya
Stelio CandelliGlauco Marcio (as Stanley Kent)
Gianni RizzoSesto Vitorio
Giovanni Di BenedettoArimandro (as John Heston)
Enzo FiermonteRizio (as William Bird)

Images