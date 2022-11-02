Triumph of the Ten Gladiators

The ten gladiators are hired to travel to Arbela, a small country on the outskirts of the Roman Empire to learn if Parthia is planning to war with Rome. Upon arriving, the heroes decide to kidnap the beautiful Parthian queen and spirit her to Syria to serve as a hostage.
|Dan Vadis
|Roccia
|Helga Liné
|Queen Moluya
|Stelio Candelli
|Glauco Marcio (as Stanley Kent)
|Gianni Rizzo
|Sesto Vitorio
|Giovanni Di Benedetto
|Arimandro (as John Heston)
|Enzo Fiermonte
|Rizio (as William Bird)
View Full Cast >