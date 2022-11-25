Triumph of the Tomato

Not Available

The original Peruvian tomat'l -«swollen fruit»- was yellow and the Conquistadors prized it for its blossom. But in Europe under the Spanish sun its lycopene went wild; rounded and red, it became irresistible. In Austria they still call it the «paradise fruit», and in Italy the «golden apple». This was surely the real forbidden fruit in the world's first seduction! Today's obsession with shape, size and long shelf-life has reduced the once glorious tomato to mushy tastelessness. But the counter-revolution has started!