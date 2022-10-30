Triumph of the Wall

Not Available

"A filmed chronicle about the construction of a 1000-foot dry-stone wall by a novice stonemason in rural Quebec. The stonemason, Chris Overing, is to complete the stone structure within eight weeks; the filmmaker, Bill Stone plans the film as a straightforward telling of this laborious yet creative task. But after Overing realizes he has woefully underestimated the time and energy required to construct the wall, both projects evolve into something altogether different." - by First Run Features