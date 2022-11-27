Not Available

"Trivia was Brakhage's choice out of all my films up to that point to be shown at the School of the Chicago Art Institute on a program with a Werner Herzog film. There was a definite poetic justice to this unplanned coincidental combination of Trivia with a Herzog film. Trivia could be described as the Old World in the New World, Bruegel's Icarus having a 'bad day' in the New World, a New World Aesthetic response to Herzog's Old World sentimental Romanticism of the New World." –G.D.