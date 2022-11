Not Available

Live at Summer Breeze Festival on August 17, 2018 Trivium Setlist at Flugplatz des Aeroclubs Dinkelsbühl, Dinkelsbühl, Germany Tour: The Sin and the Sentence Tour Setlist: Run to the Hills (Iron Maiden song) The Sin and the Sentence Throes of Perdition Betrayer Sever the Hand Inception of the End Until the World Goes Cold Down From the Sky Like Light to the Flies Shattering the Skies Above The Heart From Your Hate Beyond Oblivion Encore: Strife Capsizing The Sea In Waves