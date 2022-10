Not Available

A sympathetic anthropologist uses drugs and surgery to try to communicate with a primitive troglodyte who is found living in a local cave. Anthropologist Dr. Brockton (Joan Crawford) unearths a troglodyte (an Ice Age ‘missing link” half-caveman, half-ape) and manages to domesticate him – until he’s let loose by an irate land developer, and goes on a rampage, terrorizing the local citizenry.