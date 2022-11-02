Not Available

Jermaine, a young struggling Atlanta lawyer, decides to spruce up his marriage with Jasmine, who's mentally recovering from an abusive previous relationship, by hiring Jade, a bisexual stripper/prostitute fighting a custody battle with her ex-husband for their four-year-old son, for a threesome menage-a-trois get together only to have all three of them suffer the after-affects when Jermaine begins acting possessive towards Jasmine and Jade which leads to Jade (or someone) stalking him and disrupting his private and professional life. Written by Matt Patay