At eighteen years old, Sarah is subject to a daily rhythm by the violence of his alcoholic father and the needs of Maxime, his autistic brother. She is happy only when she see Nicolas, her boyfriend, and when she reminds her childhood memories. When his father destroyed the world she has built to protecther brother, she takes her freedom and brings Maxime and Nicolas. Hairless, makeup like indians, they escape their life to get a new one.