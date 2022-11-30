Trois histoires sacrées

Not Available

Stage director Vincent Huguet takes up eternal themes—liberation and courage, devotion and doubt, tragedy and acceptance—to stage three histoires sacrées (sacred histories) written by Marc-Antoine Charpentier more than 300 years ago. The economical use of a small instrumental ensemble over Latin vocal lines creates space for sublime surprises: more than abrupt mood changes or an unexpected fortissimo, we become attuned to the slightest dissonance, the delicate softness of instruments in unison, the briefest moments of silence. After three centuries, the drama of the work hits just as potently in the 21st century.