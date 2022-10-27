When a family moves into a San Francisco apartment, an opportunistic troll decides to make his move and take possession of little Wendy (Jenny Beck), thereby paving the way for new troll recruits, the first in his army that will take eventual control of the planet. We soon discover Torok is the ex-husband of Eunice St. Clair, a resident in the building who was married to Torok.
|Michael Moriarty
|Harry Potter Sr.
|Julia Louis-Dreyfus
|Jeanette Cooper
|Shelley Hack
|Anne Potter
|Sonny Bono
|Peter Dickinson
|Phil Fondacaro
|Malcolm Mallory / Torok the Troll
|Brad Hall
|William Daniels
