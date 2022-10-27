1986

Troll

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 1986

Studio

Empire Pictures

When a family moves into a San Francisco apartment, an opportunistic troll decides to make his move and take possession of little Wendy (Jenny Beck), thereby paving the way for new troll recruits, the first in his army that will take eventual control of the planet. We soon discover Torok is the ex-husband of Eunice St. Clair, a resident in the building who was married to Torok.

Cast

Michael MoriartyHarry Potter Sr.
Julia Louis-DreyfusJeanette Cooper
Shelley HackAnne Potter
Sonny BonoPeter Dickinson
Phil FondacaroMalcolm Mallory / Torok the Troll
Brad HallWilliam Daniels

View Full Cast >

Images