Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Arcadia may look like an ordinary town, but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures, including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now, the heroes from the hit series “Trollhunters,” “3Below”, and “Wizards” team up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.