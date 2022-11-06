Trolltimes

Not Available

A crevice, a little rice, an old mossy stump and an almost adult doctor bag that someone had forgotten or thrown away long ago. There are many places like that in the forest. You usually walk past them without thinking about them. If you think it rustle somewhere in the rice or a small shade slips into the precipice, one would think that it's a field mouse or a weasel on the way into its nest. No one would believe me if I said it was small trolls. But that's exactly what it is ...