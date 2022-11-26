Trollz: Best Friends for Life - the Movie

Not Available

Meet Amethyst, Ruby, Topaz, Onyx and Sapphire! Five best friends who are pure magic. These happenin' gal pals just happen to be Trollz, enchanted beings who shop 'til they drop, chat, go to school, meet guys, hang at the hair salon and coffee house — and use their magical powers to make life even more exciting. In this first full-length movie, Amethyst finally learns to cast spells. But jealous Ruby zaps her with an unpopularity spell that — oops! — boomerangs. Can Amethyst save Ruby... and the Trollz's friendship?