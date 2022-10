Not Available

The film focuses on Minerva Mirabal and tells the true story of how she and her sisters came to represent the greatest threat to dictator Rafael Trujillo and his regime. The Mirabal sisters were involed in an underground movement against the government. They were assassinated in 1960 by men under the instruction of the Luis Amiama Tio according to Pupo Roman, although their death was made to appear as an automobile accident.