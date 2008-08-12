2008

Tropic Thunder

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

August 12th, 2008

Internationale Filmproduktion Stella-del-Sud Second

Vietnam veteran "Four Leaf" Tayback's memoir, Tropic Thunder, is being made into a film. Director Damien Cockburn can’t control the cast of prima donnas. Behind schedule and over budget, Cockburn is ordered by a studio executive to get filming back on track, or risk its cancellation. On Tayback's advice, Cockburn drops the actors into the middle of the jungle to film the remaining scenes. Unbeknownst to the actors and production, the group have been dropped in the middle of the Golden Triangle, the home of heroin-producing gangs.

Tom CruiseLes Grossmann
Jack BlackJeff Portnoy
Robert Downey Jr.Kirk Lazarus
Nick NolteFour Leaf Tayback
Steve CooganDamien Cockburn
Jay BaruchelKevin Sandusky

