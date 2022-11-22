Tropical Romance

Not Available

The first Puerto Rican film with sound. The whereabouts of the original reels of the film is a mystery. Takes place in the mysterious island of Mu, where the hero (Jorge R.) wins the love of a modern Pocahontas (Raquel Canino) and also a fortune in pearls. To free him from the dilemma of having to choose between the half-wild girl and his sweetheart in San Juan (Ernestina Canino), who is pining away during his absence, the scenario writer has the former killed by her own tribe while fleeing with the visitor. Sexto Chevrement acts as a rich businessman who is opposed to his daughter's marriage to the hero.