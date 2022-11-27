Tropical Vampire

Not Available

In the dark side of Rio de Janeiro, vampires deal vampire powder, which provides its users with a small taste of immortality. They work for Limbo Corporation, a company dedicated to the shady business, whose CEO is Limboman. Vlak and Michele reign supreme in the city. But Vlak has a restless spirit and decides to yank from his gums the fang chip through which he is monitored by Limboman. He has a mental blackout and starts to roam the city streets. Michele, searching for a new partner, meets Draco, a decadent vampire and former nemesis of Vlak. Their meeting encourages Draco to go back to the streets where he meets Daphne, a ripper psychopath who attacks her victims with a chainsaw. Draco joins her to find Vlak and avenge himself. Vlak, however, is abducted by Wang Su, a Chinese woman that is ruling the underworld in Rio. Wang Su wants to use Vlak to defeat Limboman and take over the command of the shady business.