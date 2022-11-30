Trópico Desvaído

Not Available

These images, filmed in Venezuela and Spain, belong to a brief essay of these round trips where I search for a tension built on the idea of being native and foreign. Starting from a series of thoughts on the territory, while defining or blurring the borders, and terms like traveling and return, I started to film postcards, flashes and/ or blinks of metaphors. These are associations or links that I have with my place of origin, exploring the phenomenon of moving from one place to another, the itinerancies.