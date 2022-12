Not Available

Path in progress on the intentions of those who think badly. The discomfort of the mind of those who have no discomfort is greater than that of those who make discomfort their natural expression. "Troppolitani Outside Where?" it is a journey through the folds of the human and inhuman mind. A one-way trip that does not allow for escape: you remain trapped in the thought of whoever is in front of you. One is stunned by the astonishment that the deviated mind is able to arouse.