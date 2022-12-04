Troppolitani - Valle Occupato (Contraddizioni sul ruolo dell'attore e dell'arte)

Not Available

Is art useful to man? The actors are suited to society. Passers-by are people who want to dream but have now lost confidence, laziness on the one hand, conditioning and deschooling on the other, require you to lower your sights and everyone is content to pursue modest cheap expectations. Reality and art are not in communication, impoverished by individualism, the actors and artists dance to the rhythm imposed by power, they slaughter each other, they abuse each other without realizing the possibilities of communication that open up by moving outside the choir. Rome is occupied by every step, the foot walking lightly occupies the public land. But this occupation is not news because it is lightning fast. The criteria of employment mark the time.