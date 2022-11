Not Available

Carme lives in a mountain village in Galicia with her sick mother and her father Ramón, with whom she hardly speaks. Working in a bakery, she feels the urge to escape from this oppressive atmosphere, but circumstances always seem to stop her. But during the “Rapa das Bestas” weekend – a celebration of the age-old struggle between man and horse – Carme’s older brother, Luís, comes home with his wife María...