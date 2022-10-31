Not Available

Trottie True

  • Music
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Rank Organisation

Tottie True is a gay-90s British music-hall performer who has her sights set on moving from rags to riches, who loses her heart to the pure-and-true blue balloonist, Sid Skinner, but continues her upward search on improving her social status. She finally settles for Lord Landon Digby who has lots of assets and a very-stiff upper lip. She gets a lot of the latter and very little of the former, and decides Sid might have been a better choice.

Cast

James DonaldLord Digby Langdon
Carter ThorneMaurice Beckenham
Hugh SinclairMaurice Beckenham
Andrew CrawfordSid Skinner
Bill OwenJoe Jugg
Michael MedwinMonty, Marquis of Maidenhead

