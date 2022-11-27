Trouble Is My Business

Not Available

Private eye Roland Drake cracks cases and romances femme fatales in 1940's Los Angeles while corrupt cop Det Barry Tate rules the city. A tale told in the classic style of film noir. Drake has fallen on hard times in a harsh world. He has been evicted from his office and disgraced by a missing persons case. Ruined in the public eye and with the police. it seems like it's all over for Roland Drake. Then, redemption walks in - with curves. The owner of those curves is a sexy, dark haired beauty named Katherine Montemar. She wants his help. The chemistry is immediate and her concern for the disappearance of her family members pulls him into her case - and into bed.