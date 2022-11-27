Not Available

Trouble Is My Business

  • Adventure
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lumen Actus

Private eye Roland Drake cracks cases and romances femme fatales in 1940's Los Angeles while corrupt cop Det Barry Tate rules the city. A tale told in the classic style of film noir. Drake has fallen on hard times in a harsh world. He has been evicted from his office and disgraced by a missing persons case. Ruined in the public eye and with the police. it seems like it's all over for Roland Drake. Then, redemption walks in - with curves. The owner of those curves is a sexy, dark haired beauty named Katherine Montemar. She wants his help. The chemistry is immediate and her concern for the disappearance of her family members pulls him into her case - and into bed.

Cast

