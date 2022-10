Not Available

No man is an island, but there are always exceptions. Meet Jim Funkle, played by Tony Hale. A once promising food scientist, his career came to an end with a catastrophic failed experiment involving spray-on cheese. Ostracized, unemployed, and middle aged, Jim Funkle was American mediocrity at its best until he one night he was given the chance to become omnipotent. Trouble & the Shadowy Deathblow follows one man's fight against being a mediocre man.