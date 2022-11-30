Trouble Will Find Us

Not Available

Tess (Ruth Kearney - Flaked, The Following, Primeval) is an ambitious lawyer with a bright future. Henry (Dylan Edwards - High-Rise, Wanderlust, Pramface) is a charismatic artist whose career is in decline. Despite their obvious differences, a chance encounter leads to Tess and Henry falling for each other. What follows are periods of joy and romance as we are granted intimate access to the couple’s journey together. Soon the obstacles of life begin to surface and Tess and Henry are forced to endure a wind of change. Realising that love is about compromise and commitment, how far are both willing to go in order to save their relationship?