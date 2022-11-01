Not Available

A sexy romantic drama in which, at the outset, the characters are leading their own lives in very different worlds, though each is beset by niggling discontentment. Michelle (Renée Weldon - IFTA Best Actress) is a fast-rising young Dublin lawyer with a smart apartment overlooking the Liffey, but dissatisfied in her relationship with a doctor (Declan Conlon). Conor (Aidan Gillen) is lonely and unattached, dutifully running the traditional Dublin pub owned by his hard drinking father (Eamon Morrissey). Late one night, Michelle bursts into the bar and orders a triple vodka. The consequences are explored and developed with an honesty and credibility as these disparate characters tentatively draw closer to each other. They become lovers. There is a strong sexual attraction. But there are complications along the way and the path to love can be rocky. Something's got to give. And what's the trouble with sex? You'll see...