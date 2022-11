Not Available

Miao Lan, who had studied Wing Chun since childhood, and Tang Aoyu, who had entered the family, had a son Nansheng. Tang Ao's mysterious identity is a hero of the Jingwu Club. During the operation, he discovered that foreigners were smuggling national treasures out of the country. Tang Ao was outnumbered and escaped by jumping into the sea together with Emperor Yuxi of the Tang Dynasty. He was hit on…..